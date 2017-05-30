Charlottesville Police Make Arrest in Connection to ReauVeau Murder
Fitzgerald, who is currently incarcerated at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail on separate charges, was served this morning. The case remains open and the investigation is ongoing.
