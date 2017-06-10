Charlottesville mayor urges SURJ to not a oetake the baita

Charlottesville mayor urges SURJ to n...

Charlottesville mayor urges SURJ to not take the bait

Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Mayor Mike Signer urged those harassing statue supporter Jason Kessler and friends on the downtown mall to not "take the bait", giving them undue attention. SURJ claims they are suppressing planning meetings by Kessler and his friends - who they call "white nationalists" and "white supremacists" - by shouting over them.

