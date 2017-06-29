Charlottesville Issues Requests for Proposals for Downtown Parks Master Plan

Charlottesville City Council resolved at its meeting of February 6, 2017 to transform the city of Charlottesville's public spaces in keeping with the recommendations of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Memorials and Public Spaces to change the narrative in Charlottesville by telling the full story of race through public spaces. This effort to complete the history of race in our city will affirm the city's commitment to truth, freedom and equity.

