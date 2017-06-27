Charlottesville Fire Department Offer...

Charlottesville Fire Department Offers Safety Tips for Fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Charlottesville, VA- Fireworks and fireworks displays can be fun and enjoyable for every one of all ages, but they can be dangerous and destructive. Fireworks account for a substantial number of preventable injuries and fires each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote For Trump (Feb '16) 9 hr totallydisgusted 5
Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13) 10 hr totallydisgusted 6
Bus Drivers Not Respected 10 hr totallydisgusted 2
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Jun 17 jasmina1990 21
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with... Jun 7 Faith 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC