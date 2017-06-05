Charlottesville Files Counterclaim in Lawsuit with Albemarle County
The city of Charlottesville filed papers in its lawsuit with Albemarle County over biking at Ragged Mountain Natural Area Wednesday. The city is asking for an injunction against the county's rules prohibiting biking at Ragged Mountain and an order to remove signs that say no biking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|3 hr
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|5 hr
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|21 hr
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Wed
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC