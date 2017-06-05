Charlottesville Files Counterclaim in...

Charlottesville Files Counterclaim in Lawsuit with Albemarle County

17 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

The city of Charlottesville filed papers in its lawsuit with Albemarle County over biking at Ragged Mountain Natural Area Wednesday. The city is asking for an injunction against the county's rules prohibiting biking at Ragged Mountain and an order to remove signs that say no biking.

