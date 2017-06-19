Charlottesville citizens voice concer...

Charlottesville citizens voice concerns over planned Ku Klux Klan rally

The council also unanimously passed a resolution Monday opposing President Donald Trump's decision on June 1 to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord. Charlottesville residents voiced their concerns to the city council Monday about the Ku Klux Klan rally planned for July 8 in the city's recently renamed Emancipation Park, formerly Lee Park.

