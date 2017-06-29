Charlottesville & Albemarle County is...

Charlottesville & Albemarle County is the Perfect Place to Celebrate the 4TH of July Holiday

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Digital Game Developer

The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention Visitors Bureau invites visitors to consider Charlottesville and Albemarle County as the perfect destination to celebrate the 4th of July holiday. Steeped in history, with three presidential homes and a multitude of other historically significant sites, the Charlottesville area is the perfect setting for a memorable holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unsatisfactory living conditions at Fluvanna pr... Wed Will S 1
Vote For Trump (Feb '16) Jun 27 totallydisgusted 5
Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13) Jun 27 totallydisgusted 6
Bus Drivers Not Respected Jun 27 totallydisgusted 2
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Jun 17 jasmina1990 21
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,803 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC