Charlottesville & Albemarle County is the Perfect Place to Celebrate the 4TH of July Holiday
The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention Visitors Bureau invites visitors to consider Charlottesville and Albemarle County as the perfect destination to celebrate the 4th of July holiday. Steeped in history, with three presidential homes and a multitude of other historically significant sites, the Charlottesville area is the perfect setting for a memorable holiday.
