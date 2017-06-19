Chamber Issues Statement "Categorically Opposes" Klan & "Its Message of Hate"
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce today issued a statement in which the Chamber "categorically opposes" the Ku Klux Klan and "its message of hate, hostility and division;" and "embraces the Charlottesville community : "a thriving community of constructive citizenship, enterprise, justice and opportunity; an inclusive, diverse community alive with joy." We are the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce and we care deeply about our community, our fellow citizens and neighbors.
