CAT Detouring Buses Due to Market Street Paving
Release from Charlottesville Area Transit: Charlottesville, Virginia - Beginning Monday, June 19, Charlottesville Area Transit will implement a detour around portions of Market Street. Paving operations will prevent multiple routes from serving the following bus stops: To navigate around the construction, routes will use High Street to reach 9th Street NE.
