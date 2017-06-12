CAT Detouring Buses Due to Market Str...

CAT Detouring Buses Due to Market Street Paving

21 hrs ago

Release from Charlottesville Area Transit: Charlottesville, Virginia - Beginning Monday, June 19, Charlottesville Area Transit will implement a detour around portions of Market Street. Paving operations will prevent multiple routes from serving the following bus stops: To navigate around the construction, routes will use High Street to reach 9th Street NE.

