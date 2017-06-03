Business Briefs: June 2017

Business Briefs: June 2017

As of mid-May, there were 2,500 new products on the shelves of the Crozet Great Valu, and Raphael Strumlauf could name most of them. He's one of the owners--with Mark Green and Kurt Wassenaar--of the store, now renamed Crozet Market, in the Crozet Shopping Center.

