Berkmar Drive, Hilton Heights Road to Close Friday Night

If your Friday night or Saturday morning drive includes Berkmar Drive in Albemarle County, you might want to rethink your route. Hilton Heights Road, Woodbrook Drive, and Berkmar Drive will close Friday for the final phase of construction on the roundabout.

