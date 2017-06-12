BeCville Announces Winners of $18500 in Community Art Projects
Release from BeCville: Charlottesville, VA - BeCville is excited to announce the winners of $18,500 in neighborhood investments that use creativity to respond to community needs. Between May 22 and June 2, residents living on the south side of Charlottesville voted on a series of public art projects that directly responded to the ideas of residents.
