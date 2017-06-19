Bama Works Fund Provides Money to 90 Central Virginia Nonprofits
Dozens of nonprofits in central Virginia will have more money in the bank thanks to the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band. The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation announced Thursday that a little more than half a million dollars will go to local organizations.
