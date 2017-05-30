Another downtown confrontation triggers assault charge
Charlottesville Police have charged Commonwealth's Attorney candidate Jeff Fogel , who's been endorsed by Showing Up For Racial Justice , with misdemeanor assault. Activists who associate themselves with the group Showing Up for Racial Justice surrounded Jason Kessler and several friends Thursday night while they were dining at a restaurant on the Downtown Mall.
