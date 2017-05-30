Another downtown confrontation trigge...

Another downtown confrontation triggers assault charge

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Charlottesville Police have charged Commonwealth's Attorney candidate Jeff Fogel , who's been endorsed by Showing Up For Racial Justice , with misdemeanor assault. Activists who associate themselves with the group Showing Up for Racial Justice surrounded Jason Kessler and several friends Thursday night while they were dining at a restaurant on the Downtown Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Statue Vote is Racists May 21 Uber-bro of the u... 3
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... May 19 bert 2
Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ... May 16 bulk 2
News Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13) May 8 Gbc 44
Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge... May 7 BillyDeCarlo 1
News CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders May '17 Morris 1
News Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13) Apr '17 Curtis 74
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,480,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC