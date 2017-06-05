Albemarle Supervisors have approved a...

Albemarle Supervisors have approved a 2% boost in their yearly pay

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Norman Dill is the current vice-chairman of the Albemarle supervisors. Dill and four colleagues agreed Wednesday to boost their annual pay by 2%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bus Drivers Not Respected 8 hr Bus Drivers Not R... 1
wyx 7799 9 hr Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Wed samy 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with... Wed Faith 2
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Statue Vote is Racists May 21 Uber-bro of the u... 3
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... May 19 bert 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC