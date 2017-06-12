Albemarle eyes public-private partner...

Albemarle eyes public-private partnership for new government complex

Read more: Charlottesville Tomorrow

As Albemarle ponders whether to move its judicial and administrative functions outside of Charlottesville's borders, the county has hired a real estate and development firm to advise the Board of Supervisors on how a deal could be struck with the private sector. "Our goal here is to provide you with the information you need to make a decision," said Jeffrey Simon, a senior principal with Stantec.

