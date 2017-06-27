Against Ignoring the KKK

Against Ignoring the KKK

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

When a small number of heavily armed Ku Klux Klanners from North Carolina are given vast amounts of media attention for holding a rally here in Charlottesville, Va., on July 8th, I believe people opposed to violence and racism should go nowhere near them but in no way ignore them. The inclination to ignore them and hope they'll fade away into history like trials by ordeal or dueling is strong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unsatisfactory living conditions at Fluvanna pr... 15 hr Will S 1
Vote For Trump (Feb '16) Tue totallydisgusted 5
Countercultural hypocracy BETRAYS their 60's roots (Aug '13) Tue totallydisgusted 6
Bus Drivers Not Respected Tue totallydisgusted 2
News New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13) Jun 17 jasmina1990 21
wyx 7799 Jun 8 Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,967 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC