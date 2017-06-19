African American Teaching Fellows Program Starts Fourth Year
It now has 13 fellows that are currently teaching in Charlottesville. During the four day program fellows participate in workshops and seminars to prepare them to be successful in local school systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 17
|jasmina1990
|21
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May '17
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC