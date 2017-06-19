ACPS Appoints Principals for MHS, the Division's 2 Charter Schools

Rick Vrhovac, currently Sutherland Middle School's principal, will succeed Dr. Jesse Turner as Monticello's principal on July 1, and on the same date, Chad Ratliff, the division's Director of Innovation and Instructional Programs, will succeed Ashby Kindler as the principal for the division's two charter schools, Murray High School and the Community Public Charter School. Dr. Turner was appointed earlier this month as Albemarle High School's principal, and Kindler was named the division's Coordinator of Federal Programs.

