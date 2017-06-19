A Confederate Monument Solution, With Context

A statue of Arthur Ashe, unveiled in 1996, is one of several erected around Richmond that work to balance the city's Confederate memorials If you drive far enough down Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., past the statues of Confederate leaders General Robert E. Lee and President Jefferson Davis, you'll find a bronze likeness of native son Arthur Ashe, the tennis legend and activist, holding books and a racket. A few miles to the east is the Virginia Civil Rights Memorial, not far from a statue of Abraham Lincoln.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.