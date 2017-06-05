A $1.2B equity quant is up 55% this year

Quantitative Investment Management, the $3.5 billion money management shop run by Jaffray Woodriff, saw its tactical hedge fund return 55% in the first five months of the year, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg News. Passive investments garnered most of the investor cash so far in 2017, but beyond that it was a wide net: S&P 500, small cap, emerging markets, fixed income - anything that could be structured as an ETF.

