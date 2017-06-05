A $1.2B equity quant is up 55% this year

A $1.2B equity quant is up 55% this year

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Financial Planning

Quantitative Investment Management, the $3.5 billion money management shop run by Jaffray Woodriff, saw its tactical hedge fund return 55% in the first five months of the year, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg News. Passive investments garnered most of the investor cash so far in 2017, but beyond that it was a wide net: S&P 500, small cap, emerging markets, fixed income - anything that could be structured as an ETF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Planning.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bus Drivers Not Respected Thu Bus Drivers Not R... 1
wyx 7799 Thu Shameful Drivers 1
News Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis Jun 7 samy 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with... Jun 7 Faith 2
News GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09) Jun 3 Ex GE Fanucer 18
Statue Vote is Racists May 21 Uber-bro of the u... 3
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... May 19 bert 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,025 • Total comments across all topics: 281,658,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC