4 UVA Children's Hospital Specialties Nationally Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 27, 2017 - Four specialties at University of Virginia Children's Hospital are ranked among the top 50 nationally in the 2017-2018 "Best Children's Hospitals" guide from U.S. News & World Report. The four ranked specialties are: "These national awards reflect how hard the entire team here at UVA Children's Hospital works to provide the best care for all of our patients and their families," said James Nataro, MD , physician-in-chief at UVA Children's Hospital.

