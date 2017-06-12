3 Face Charges After Charlottesville Downtown Mall Fight, Stabbing
Three people from Charlottesville are facing charges in connection with a fight and stabbing Friday night on the Downtown Mall. Thirty-five-year-old Gabrielle Sowers, 51-year-old James Shifflett, and 42-year-old Phillip Orren all face charges of drunk in public and assault and battery by mob.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Requires Disclosure Statement for Lyme ... (Mar '13)
|20 hr
|jasmina1990
|21
|Bus Drivers Not Respected
|Jun 8
|Bus Drivers Not R...
|1
|wyx 7799
|Jun 8
|Shameful Drivers
|1
|Muslim leaders denounce billboard in Indianapolis
|Jun 7
|samy
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard owned by businessman with...
|Jun 7
|Faith
|2
|GE Fanuc Joint Venture Dissolved (Aug '09)
|Jun 3
|Ex GE Fanucer
|18
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC