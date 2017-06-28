28th Annual VHSL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Albemarle athletic director Deb Tyson was among the eleven honorees at the 28th annual VHSL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots have won a number of state championships under her leadership, and she's helped guide countless student-athletes to the next level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
