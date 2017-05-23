Why Remix The Birth of a Nation ?
A live multimedia performance by the musician DJ Spooky considers the 1915 silent film's legacy as a pioneering document in alternative facts. In some dark corners, The Birth of a Nation might be received as enthusiastically today as it was when it debuted in 1915.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Statue Vote is Racists
|Sun
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May 2
|Morris
|1
|Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Curtis
|74
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC