Watch: Four i.Lab Incubator Venture Founders Share Their Stories

4 hrs ago

Founders with ventures accepted into the i.Lab Incubator program spend 10 weeks in the intensive summer accelerator, but they remain part of the W.L. Lyons Brown III i.Lab network long after. Operated by the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation , the incubator program showcases alumni ventures through promotional events and conferences like South by Southwest in Austin, offers the i.Lab as a free meeting and work space, and integrates alumni into the i.Lab's entrepreneurial network.

