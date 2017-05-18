UVA bids farewell to thousands of new...

UVA bids farewell to thousands of new Wahoos

Some members of the University of Virginia's Class of 2017 made their long awaited trek from the Rotunda to the South Lawn on Saturday. The University of Virginia has honored thousands of students who earned degrees Saturday from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Grad School of Arts and Sciences.

