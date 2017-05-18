UVA bids farewell to thousands of new Wahoos
Some members of the University of Virginia's Class of 2017 made their long awaited trek from the Rotunda to the South Lawn on Saturday. The University of Virginia has honored thousands of students who earned degrees Saturday from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Grad School of Arts and Sciences.
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|Fri
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May 2
|Morris
|1
|Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Curtis
|74
|Administrators Dance on Top of School to Thank ... (May '13)
|Apr 28
|Corrupt
|5
