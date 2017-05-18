U.Va. lecturer: Lee Park chant has Nazi roots
Carrying torches and standing like a stone wall in front of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in a Charlottesville park, a group of white nationalists on May 13 made their displeasure known about the city's decision to remove the statue there.
