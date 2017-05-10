Torch-wielding mob stages rally to protest the removal of racist imagery
White supremacists staged a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia late Saturday night, complete with torches and pro-Trump chants. The rally was ostensibly to protest the state's decision to sell off a statue of treasonous general Robert E. Lee, who led the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia against the United States during the Civil War.
