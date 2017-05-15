Torch-Bearing White Supremacists Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia

Protesters held a torch-lit demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, 13 May 2017, in opposition to the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a local municipal park. Video taken at the protest, which began at around 9pm, shows demonstrators chanting "You will not replace us", "Russia is our friend" and "No more brother war", a , and addressed a similar demonstration centered around the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson in nearby Jackson Park, earlier in the day.

