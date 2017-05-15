Three arrested at Sunday protest
Charlottesville police says three people were arrested near the end of Sunday's rally in Lee Park. This rally was in response to the Saturday rally in near the Jackson statue that ended in a torchlight demonstration at the Lee monument.
