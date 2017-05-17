The case for taking down Confederate ...

The case for taking down Confederate monuments

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Recent controversies over the removal of public Confederate monuments in New Orleans and Charlottesville, Virginia have rekindled debate over how we should deal with the historic legacy of the Confederacy. I agree with conservative columnist Jeff Jacoby , libertarian Ronald Bailey , and others who make the case for removal.

