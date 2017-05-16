The Brink Theatre Co. to Premiere SA'IDAH at 2017 Cincinnati Fringe Festival
The Brink Theatre Company presents the world premiere of SA'IDAH, an observation of America's celebrity obsessed culture, the paparazzi uprising and the growing distorted approach to modern philanthropy at the 14th annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival. Directed by The Brink Theatre's Artistic Associate CARA E. HINH and written by JENNIFER HOYT-TIDWELL, the play will feature Maya Farhat as Sa'idah, Mary O'Connell as Kirsten, Richard Buchanan as Taylor, Greg Mallios as David and Ashley Dunn as Nina.
