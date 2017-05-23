Take a spin over to Charlottesville
The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform during a celebration of the anniversary of Thomas Jefferson's birth and Founder's Day on the west lawn at Monticello. The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform during a celebration of the anniversary of Thomas Jefferson's birth and Founder's Day on the west lawn at Monticello.
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Statue Vote is Racists
|May 21
|Uber-bro of the u...
|3
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May 2
|Morris
|1
|Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Curtis
|74
