State Mulls Bus Routes
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is reviewing three proposals for a bus route from Blacksburg to D.C. Nick Britton, a statewide manager of transit planning for DRPT, provided an update on the project to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization's policy board Thursday. "If all goes as planned, by the end of the year," he said, "there could be an intercity bus service going up to D.C." The route would include stops in Roanoke, Staunton, Harrisonburg, Front Royal and Dulles International Airport.
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|Fri
|bert
|2
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May 2
|Morris
|1
|Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Curtis
|74
|Administrators Dance on Top of School to Thank ... (May '13)
|Apr 28
|Corrupt
|5
