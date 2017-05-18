State Mulls Bus Routes

State Mulls Bus Routes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is reviewing three proposals for a bus route from Blacksburg to D.C. Nick Britton, a statewide manager of transit planning for DRPT, provided an update on the project to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization's policy board Thursday. "If all goes as planned, by the end of the year," he said, "there could be an intercity bus service going up to D.C." The route would include stops in Roanoke, Staunton, Harrisonburg, Front Royal and Dulles International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... Fri bert 2
Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ... May 16 bulk 2
News Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13) May 8 Gbc 44
Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge... May 7 BillyDeCarlo 1
News CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders May 2 Morris 1
News Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13) Apr 30 Curtis 74
News Administrators Dance on Top of School to Thank ... (May '13) Apr 28 Corrupt 5
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,157,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC