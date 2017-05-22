Predictive models may help determine which patients benefit from ICDs

Two predictive models may help cardiologists decide which patients would most benefit from an implantable cardioverter defibrillator , suggests a new study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . According to the researchers, confirming the findings in a larger, randomized trial could lead to new national guidelines for choosing patients who are good candidates for ICD implantation.

