Officers Investigate Reported Stabbing Along Rockland Ave.
Police and deputies with the Charlottesville Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Rockland Avenue a little after 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11. A man was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
