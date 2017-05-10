Officers Investigate Reported Stabbin...

Officers Investigate Reported Stabbing Along Rockland Ave.

Thursday May 11 Read more: NBC29

Police and deputies with the Charlottesville Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Rockland Avenue a little after 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11. A man was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

