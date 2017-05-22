New indoor cycling studio set for summer opening in downtown Huntsville
Zoom Indoor Cycling, an "indoor cycling studio," will open a new location at The Avenue apartments in downtown Huntsville later this summer, Crunkleton Blog - a blog run by the owners of The Avenue - announced on Monday. The studio is owned by Justin and Cara Goodman, who own another Zoom in Charlottesville, Virginia.
