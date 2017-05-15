Mayor Mike Signer wants unanimous votes on renaming Lee and Jackson Parks
Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer says it's time to focus on issue involving the Lee and Jackson parks that City Council all agreed upon in unanimous votes - including renaming the parks at the next council session. Signer told "Morning News with Rick & Jane" he strongly urged a vote on new names June 5th.
