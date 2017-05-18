Man Indicted In Slaying
Seneca Lee Graham, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, four counts of abduction by force and two gun charges in the death of 22-year-old Bradley Scott Johnson. Graham was arrested at the scene and spent a month at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville healing from injuries sustained in a fight after the shooting.
