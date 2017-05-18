Man Accused of Attempted Abduction to Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation

Forty-six-year-old David Antonio Munoz-Perez appeared in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Friday, May 19. Officers were called out to the 100 block of Alderman Road a little after 4 p.m. Monday, April 10. Staff at St. Mark Lutheran Preschool reported that a man had reached over a fence to try to take one of the children, but then ran off when an employee yelled at him.

