Lieutenant governor hopeful Susan Platt calls for taking down all Confederate monuments in Va.
Susan Platt, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in the June 13 primary, on Thursday called for removal of Confederate monuments in Virginia and renaming of highways and buildings named after Confederates.
