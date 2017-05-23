JADE arrests two on heroin charges

On May 23, 2017, members of the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Albemarle County Police Department conducted an arrest operation near the 200 Block of Ridge Street in the City of Charlottesville. As a result of the operation, 33 year-old Jacob Alan Foutz of Albemarle County was arrested on an active felony warrant for distribution of heroin.

