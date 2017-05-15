Jackson launches second bid for City ...

Jackson launches second bid for City Council

17 hrs ago Read more: Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville resident Kenneth Wayne Jackson announced on May 12 that he will run for City Council as an independent. "If you want someone who actually believes that government is for, of and by the people, then I'm the one you want to pick," Jackson said.

