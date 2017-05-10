Illinois National Guard gets certified military judge
The Illinois Judge's Association says in a news release that Madison County Judge Sarah D. Smith recently graduated from the 60th Military Judge Course at the Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was certified as a military judge by the Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 9
|Weep4Charlottesville
|1
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May 2
|Morris
|1
|Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Curtis
|74
|Administrators Dance on Top of School to Thank ... (May '13)
|Apr 28
|Corrupt
|5
|Two Fluvanna Schools Could Close, Parents Speak... (Feb '13)
|Apr 28
|Corrupt
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC