Idaho bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Virginia

Virginia State Police said in a news release that 54-year-old David Earl Christensen of Burley, Idaho, was cycling early Thursday when he was struck from behind. The incident happened along Route 19 in Tazewell County around 6 a.m. as Christensen was on his way to Charlottesville where he had plans to meet up with his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.