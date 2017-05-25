Historical Society: Yancey Elementary Plays Big Role in African-American History
The Albemarle-Charlottesville Historical Society says Yancey Elementary School and the Esmont community play an important role in the county's African-American history. Yancey Elementary was founded in 1960 and named for Benjamin Franklin Yancey.
