Historic Resources Committee will take up names of parks

The Charlottesville Historic Resources Committee will hold a special meeting next week, and the main topic will be suggestions for re-naming Lee and Jackson Parks. The committee advises City Council, and will convene at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Neighborhood Development Services Conference Room.

