Historic Resources Committee will take up names of parks
The Charlottesville Historic Resources Committee will hold a special meeting next week, and the main topic will be suggestions for re-naming Lee and Jackson Parks. The committee advises City Council, and will convene at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Neighborhood Development Services Conference Room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cville Vice Mayor: Convicted criminal, racist, ...
|May 16
|bulk
|2
|Former Bus Driver Charged with Indecent Liberti... (May '13)
|May 8
|Gbc
|44
|Help an Aspiring Charlottesville Author and Ge...
|May 7
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|CRCC to Meet with Congressional Leaders
|May 2
|Morris
|1
|Fluvanna Parents Petition Supervisors for Schoo... (Mar '13)
|Apr 30
|Curtis
|74
|Administrators Dance on Top of School to Thank ... (May '13)
|Apr 28
|Corrupt
|5
|Two Fluvanna Schools Could Close, Parents Speak... (Feb '13)
|Apr 28
|Corrupt
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC