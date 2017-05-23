Historic Resources Committee has short lists of new names for parks
The Charlottesville Historic Resources Committee has compiled short lists of new names for Lee and Jackson Parks. Committee member Dede Smith says the panel opted for concepts as opposed to individuals.
