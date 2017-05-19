Guest Editorial: Virginia protest has...

Guest Editorial: Virginia protest has scary echoes

The mayor of Charlottesville, Va., was on the mark when he compared the people who marched with torches on Saturday to protest the planned removal of a Confederate monument to Ku Klux Klansmen, who terrorized Southern nights with cross-burnings and violence. By embracing the symbols and rhetoric of racial terror, the demonstrators made clear that they valued the Confederate memorial not for civic or aesthetic reasons but as a testament to white supremacy.

